Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (December 16, 2022)

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown has a stacked card featuring two title matches, including the return of Roman Reigns. As the company stated earlier on social media, it's surely an episode fans should not miss out on.

Last week's episode kicked off with an exciting title match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship between Sheamus and Butch, with the The Usos retaining the title. Segments between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt, contract signings with Ricochet and Imperium, and the return of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, were some of the highlights. Stars like Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox, and more were also in action last week. From the looks of it, some of them are also slated for tonight's showcase.

The December 16th episode of WWE SmackDown will be held at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Chicago, Illinois. The arena has also hosted the likes of WrestleMania 2, WrestleMania 13, and WrestleMania 22 in the past.

Which superstars are in action for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode?

Three matches have already been announced with one major return. Since Survivor Series: WarGames, The Tribal Chief has been absent from the brand but that will all change tonight. Since Sami Zayn has also been nothing but loyal to The Bloodline, it looks like Roman's return might mark an important interaction with the Honorary Uce.

A triple-threat match between Hit Row, Legado del Fantasma, and The Viking Raiders is also scheduled for tonight's WWE SmackDown. The three teams have engaged in bad blood over several weeks and have interfered in each other's matches, and it looks like the upcoming event will showcase which group will finally gain the upper hand.

After winning the brand's World Cup Tournament, Ricochet is now set to take on Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. With the rest of Imperium also present ringside, it is sure to get tricky for the challenger.

Another title match for tonight's WWE SmackDown features the women's division. Damage CTRL is now set to defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Morgan and Nox. You cannot rule out interference, not just due to Bayley's presence, but also the challengers' rivals Ronda and Baszler.

Tonight's show might also feature a major twist of some sort, as WWE Director of Longterm Creative Rob Fee teased a hair-raiser and said that fans should definitely not miss this week's episode.

It will be interesting to see if new superstars will be crowned and what kind of exciting moments might transpire on tonight's WWE SmackDown episode.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes