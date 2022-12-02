Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (December 2, 2022)

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will feature the conclusion of the company's World Cup tournament, possible confrontations, and possible effects of the recent Survivor Series event.

The December 2, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown will occur at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Interestingly, tonight's episode will be moved from Fox to Fox Sports 1 due to the former covering the PAC-12 College Football Championship game.

Last week's episode of the blue brand opened with a banger as Becky Lynch returned from injury. Santos Escobar and Ricochet got the upper hand in their respective World Cup tournament matches, and LA Knight was attacked once more backstage by an unknown assailant.

The Viking Raiders also got a quick and easy win over Hit Row, the same as Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler against Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez. Finally, the night ended with a thrilling tag team match between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre against The Usos which the former won.

Which superstars may be in action for the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode?

Tonight's episode of the Friday show will feature the finals of the World Cup Tournament with Santos Escobar and Ricochet in action. Since the winner will be given a chance to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship, it will be interesting to see which star will face Gunther soon.

Speaking of the Ring General, Ricochet's victory was also due to the aid of the Imperium. In the middle of his semi-final match against Braun Strowman, the former NXT UK stable distracted the Monster Among Men and allowed the former US Champion to capitalize and win the match. For now, it will be interesting to see what is next for Strowman and the stable.

LA Knight and Bray Wyatt have also had unpleasant exchanges in previous episodes of WWE SmackDown. Last week, the former was attacked for the second time backstage by an unknown person. Although there's still no confirmation of who is behind all the attacks, it looks like Wyatt is the likely suspect and another confrontation between the two might occur tonight.

After retaining the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship from Shotzi at Saturday's premium live event, it's a wonder which star will challenge Ronda Rousey next, especially now that she has Shayna Baszler by her side.

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is surely promising some exciting match-ups, possible feuds in the future, and maybe even some surprise returns.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes