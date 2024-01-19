Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (January 19, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is packed with exciting matches, star-studded superstars, exhilarating segments, and much more.

The January 19, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown will occur at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It has a capacity of up to 21,000 and is the home of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.

Several weekly shows from the Stamford-based promotion have occurred at the State Farm Arena. Some of its most notable events include the 2002 Royal Rumble, 2012 Hell in a Cell, 2015 Survivor Series, and 2022 Day 1. The last time WWE was in tonight's arena was for the July 20, 2023, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $50 up to $1,475. On the other hand, a bundle of two tickets costs $63 up to $95.

What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

The upcoming Friday show will feature three matches, one for the title while the other is a six-man tag team. A contract signing and an exciting episode of The Kevin Owens Show are also planned tonight.

Kevin Owens earned the right to be the next contender for Logan Paul's United States Championship after winning the US Title Tournament, defeating Santos Escobar in the finals. However, the duo already had their differences before their Royal Rumble match. It would be interesting to see if emotions would be contained as The Maverick appears on The Kevin Owens Show tonight.

One of the stars scheduled for tonight is Randy Orton. The Viper's main target after returning from his injury is to take revenge against The Bloodline, and tonight, he will start that journey as he faces Solo Sikoa in a singles match.

A six-man tag team match will occur from the LWO and Santos Escobar, Angel, and Humberto. Angel and Humberto joined an alliance with Santos after the latter exited LWO. Last week on WWE SmackDown, Humberto and Angel faced Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. Tonight, Carlito will join his teammates, and so will Escobar.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter finished 2023 as the new Women's Tag Team Champions, but the fight doesn't end there. For the upcoming episode, they will defend the titles against former champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

One exciting segment planned for tonight is the contract signing between Roman Reigns, Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles for their four-way match at Royal Rumble. With how history has proven time and time again, it's impossible that a peaceful signing will be present tonight on WWE SmackDown.

