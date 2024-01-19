Triple H to finally bring back 34-year-old star on WWE SmackDown tonight? Potential reunion explored 

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature yet another clash between the Latino World Order and Santos Escobar's new alliance with Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. The relationship between the two parties has only worsened in recent weeks. However, Santos' group could add a former champion tonight to even the playing field.

Since Santos Escobar attacked Rey Mysterio after Crown Jewel in 2023, he has been on a quest to take down the other members of the LWO and their alliance. He even joined forces with Angel and Humberto, and both groups have been trading shots on WWE SmackDown. Since Escobar is still down on numbers, one of his teammates could call Triple H's rumored newest signee, Andrade El Idolo.

Andrade wrestled in WWE from 2015 until 2021 as Andrade "Cien" Almas and found himself some interesting partners. While it's already known that he had a notable partnership with Zelina Vega before leaving the company, he also teamed with Angel. With this previous partnership in mind, it's possible that they could reunite tonight.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro will battle Santos Escobar, Garza, and Carrillo in a six-man tag team match. During the bout, Andrade could interfere and rekindle his partnership with Angel. The former NXT Champion's appearance could also prompt Rey Mysterio's eventual return at the Royal Rumble event and set a four vs. four feud heading into WrestleMania 40.

What is the latest regarding Andrade's possible return to WWE?

Angel and Andrade in WWE

The 34-year-old joined All Elite Wrestling in 2021 after his release and received praise for his performance in the company. However, he decided not to renew his contract when it expired last year. Although no confirmation has been made yet, many believe he will be seen next at the Stamford-based promotion.

Reports from Fightful Select noted that the former United States Champion's path to return to WWE is a "roller-coaster." He originally signed a two-year contract with AEW; however, some days were added towards its end to replace the time he spent away due to an injury. Although no confirmation has been made about a return, company insiders admit that the belief is he is coming back.

What else could fans expect for WWE SmackDown tonight?

Major names are advertised for the January 19, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight will meet for a contract signing for their Royal Rumble match. Kevin Owens and Logan Paul will also meet, and The Unholy Union will clash with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

It would be interesting to see what else is in store for tonight's WWE SmackDown.

