Major WWE return report sees Zelina Vega post cryptic reaction

A former WWE star may be returning to the company from AEW, and it appears that Zelina Vega is delighted about it. The star had a cryptic response on her social media.

There have been reports that Andrade El Idolo is returning to WWE after three years in AEW. His contract with All Elite Wrestling reportedly ended a day after losing to Miro at Worlds End. The star was rumored to be returning to WWE, where his wife, Charlotte Flair, works. The report confirmed that Andrade had an agreement with WWE and that he was back.

A week ago, Andrade had posted a picture of himself flexing with an hourglass emoji, indicating that he was waiting for something. Now, with the meaning seemingly clearer, Zelina Vega reacted to his tweet with an hourglass emoji, suggesting she was also waiting for his apparent return.

Zelina Vega is very familiar with Andrade, having acted as his manager on both NXT and the main roster, sharing the success that came to him under her management.

At this time, it's not certain when he could return, but when he does, it will be interesting to see if the two are paired up again. Given the status of the LWO currently, Andrade's return could even see him take up the mantle of the leader of the group after Santos Escobar turned on them to found his own Legado World Order.

