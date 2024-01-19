Triple H to crown new Tag Team Champions on WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has prepared an assortment of matches for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode. One of which is a title match for the Women's Tag Team Championships held by Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, and an unexpected ending could be in line for the challengers.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance ended 2023 as the Women's Tag Team Champions after defeating Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for the gold. The new titleholders vowed to be fighting champions, and after defending the belts on RAW last week, they will take the titles to tonight's WWE SmackDown. Still, they should not take their opponents lightly as The Unholy Union already has experience as champions.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions before they were defeated by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to unify it with the Women's Tag Team titles. This time, they're looking to avenge themselves and reclaim their titles. They are former champions and have enough skills to keep defending it. However, their path to gold may be interrupted.

In December last year, they attacked Damage CTRL, specifically Asuka and Kairi Sane, during their Holiday Havoc Eight-Woman Tag Team match. It's possible that during the title match tonight, the Damage CTRL duo could interfere and try to take revenge. There's also a possibility that the Japanese stars could ensure Dawn and Fyre will win so they could challenge them for the titles.

What criticism does a former WWE writer have for Kayden Carter and Katana Chance?

Alba and Isla put up a great effort against Ronda and Shayna

On a previous RAW episode, Carter and Chance had a segment where they acted like partying in the club before they were approached by Green and Niven for a rematch. After accepting the former champion's request, the duo splashed their drinks on them before making them exit the venue. As it turns out, Vince Russo did not like how it all went down.

On a past episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized how the segment was produced and stated those in charge should have asked the superstars to keep doing the vignette until they get over.

"You cannot approve something that horrible. You've got to make them do it over. How are they going to get better unless they do it over? This was God-awful. I don't know who Carter is, I don't know who Kayden is. But the one who wears the more makeup was absolutely atrocious. I don't care who it is. Producers, you've gotta produce man. Do you not know that that's bad when you're looking at it? Come on man."

What did Alba Fyre say before her title match on WWE SmackDown tonight?

From the looks of it, the challengers are more than ready to be champions once again. Ahead of their title match on WWE SmackDown tonight, Alba Fyre shared that The Unholy Era will begin soon.

It would be interesting to see if new champions will be crowned by the end of tonight's WWE SmackDown.

