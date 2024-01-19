31-year-old star sends a message ahead of WWE championship match on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Alba Fyre has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, the newly crowned WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, have declared their intent to be fighting champions. In the upcoming episode of SmackDown, they will defend their titles against the formidable tag team of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

Fyre has now posted a message on Twitter in anticipation of this high-stakes bout. In her tweet, she proclaimed that 'The Unholy era' is set to commence tomorrow.

"The Unholy era starts tomorrow! #Smackdown #UnholyUnion," Fyre wrote.

Check her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE star Alba Fyre was originally planned to be part of Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL, initially formed with Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai, has evolved into one of the most formidable women's factions in history. Their dominance has only intensified with the recent inclusion of Kairi Sane and Asuka. Interestingly, another WWE star was initially considered to be part of this group.

During an earlier interview with WWE Deutschland, Dakota shared that Alba Fyre was part of the group when they originally pitched the concept for their stable. She expressed her belief that the former NXT star could bring a unique and valuable element to the group, emphasizing that Alba Fyre was truly awesome.

"I'll continue to stick by this. Alba, Alba Fyre in NXT. The reason I say this is because she's awesome. She's just a Scottish wild woman but when we took photos to pitch this idea of the stable... before I was released, she was part of the line-up... So I still stand by the fact that Alba could add a completely different element to us. She's awesome, she's a psychopath so we could use that," Dakota said.

Alba Fyre and her tag team partner, Isla Dawn, have since made the leap to the main roster and are now showcasing their skills on the blue brand.

Do you think the duo of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will become the new Women's Tag Team Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here