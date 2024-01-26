Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (January 26, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will be the last episode of the show before the long-awaited Royal Rumble Premium Live Event this weekend. Despite this, the Stamford-based promotion isn't slowing down the action and has prepared several exciting matches.

The January 26, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. It has a maximum capacity of up to 19,600 and was previously named the American Airlines Arena, FTX Arena, and Miami-Dade Arena.

Several weekly shows from RAW, SmackDown, NXT, ECW, Main Event, and more have occurred in the Kaseya Center. It was also the home of the 2006 Royal Rumble, 2007 and 2010 Survivor Series, and the 2013 Hell in a Cell. The last time the company was in tonight's location was for the March 4, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Miami, Florida

Venue: Kaseya Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $20 up to $733. On the other hand, a bundle of two tickets costs $50 up to $940.

What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

Three matches are set for the upcoming episode of the blue brand, one of them being for a title. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter have already made some enemies as the Women's Tag Team Champions. After defeating Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre last week on the show, they are set to defend the titles again against the dominant former champions, The Kabuki Warriors.

The two other teams that have been feuding on WWE SmackDown recently are the LWO and Santos Escobar's trio with Angel and Humberto. After Carlito, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde faced their rivals in tag team action, Carlito and Santos will face each other tonight in a singles match.

A few weeks ago the match between Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes ended in concern. When the two men faced each other on the January 12 episode, the match was called off early after a botched move that saw them suffer facial contusions. Fortunately, both men are already cleared to compete again and will run it back tonight.

Expand Tweet

A segment is also scheduled for tonight between The Final Testament and Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. Since Karrion Kross gained an alliance with Authors of Pain, they have targeted the former champions. Tonight, both teams will finally get to meet each other.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.