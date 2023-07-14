Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (July 14, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown advertises only three superstars as of this writing and one title match. However, this only means that fans are in for a surprise, as many possibilities might happen for the upcoming episode.

The July 14, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The venue has a maximum capacity of 21,000 and was previously known as Raleigh Entertainment & Sports Arena and RBC Center.

The arena has hosted three Premium Live Events: SummerSlam in 2000, No Mercy in 2006, and Over the Limit in 2012. The last time the Stamford-based promotion was in the building was for the Friday show on August 12, 2022, episode.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Venue/Arena: PNC Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

The latest WrestleTix report indicates that tonight's episode's setup is 10,818. 9,179 tickets have been sold, and only 1,639 more are available. Fans who don't want to miss the action can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster. Prices range from $20 to $625 for a single ticket.

What can fans expect for the upcoming Frinda Night SmackDown episode?

The first and only match advertised for tonight's showcase is Asuka vs. Bianca Belair for the Women's Championship. The Empress of Tomorrow won her title by defeating The EST of WWE in May in Saudi Arabia. However, both women continue their feud, and the former champion will finally get her chance of a rematch. However, they are not alone.

On last week's WWE SmackDown, Iyo Sky let people know she had her eyes on her fellow Japanese star by attempting to cash in her Money in the Bank contract. Although she failed due to Charlotte Flair and Bianca's interference, tonight's competitors should keep an eye out.

Finally, Jey Uso is also advertised for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode after last week's turmoil. Roman Reigns was supposed to make it right with Jey at Madison Square Garden when the former delivered a low blow. This caused a brawl between The Bloodline and The Usos, with Jimmy needing to be stretched out from the arena.

Jey returned to the arena as the show closed and attacked Reigns and Sikoa. He then laid a challenge for The Tribal Chief. Jey will follow through with his offer on an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match tonight.

It remains to be seen what else the Stamford-based promotion has in store for tonight's WWE SmackDown.