Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (July 21, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode features an exciting four-way match and a major confrontation for the upcoming SummerSlam event. Fans should definitely not miss out on what the Stamford-based promotion has in store.

The July 21, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. The venue can house a maximum capacity of 20,000 for NCAA Basketball events. However, due to their recent shared history, the arena is also a very special place for the Stamford-based promotion.

The Amyway Center used to be the location for RAW and SmackDown from August 21 to December 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The set was famously billed as the WWE Thunderdome. The last time an event for the Stamford-based promotion took place in tonight's venue was for the February 9, 2023, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Orlando, Florida

Venue/Arena: Amway Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans can purchase tickets for tonight's Friday Night action at Ticketmaster. A single ticket can range from $20-$491.

Which superstars are on for tonight's Friday Night SmackDown?

The only match featured for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode is a four-way match for the United States Championship. Last week, Santos Escobar defeated Grayson Waller, Butch, and AJ Styles to advance in the tournament.

The upcoming episode will determine which one between Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Cameron Grimes, and LA Knight will come out victorious and face the 39-year-old star for the finals.

Finally, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will meet again after the latter challenged his cousin for an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at SummerSlam.

On a previous episode of WWE SmackDown, The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa clashed against The Usos. The brawl ended with Jimmy needing to be stretched out from the arena, but his twin returned and issued a challenge.

Tonight, The Head of the Table and former Undisputed Tag Team Champion will discuss the rules of engagement for their clash at next month's SummerSlam Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen what terms the SmackDown stars will discuss and if the match will finally be confirmed.

With SummerSlam only a few weeks away, fans should expect more build-up for the feuds leading to the event. What other surprises and matchups the Stamford-based promotion will deliver for tonight's affairs remains to be seen.

