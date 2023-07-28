Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (July 28, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode advertises two exciting matches, one being a contender bout and more build-up for the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

The July 28, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The arena is the home of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans and has a maximum capacity of 18,500 seats.

The arena has hosted four Premium Live Events in the past. Royal Rumble in 2001, Extreme Rules in 2009, Hell in a Cell in 2011, and Elimination Chamber in 2013. The last time WWE was at the venue was for the October 14, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue/Arena: Smoothie King Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. As per the latest reports from WrestleTix, only 740 tickets are available, and the current setup is at 8,253.

What can fans expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

One of the matches advertised for tonight is one that fans have not seen before. In a previous episode of WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross attacked Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson backstage. The incident was broadcast, which caused AJ Styles to be distracted and lose his chance to become the number one contender for the United States Championship.

After Karrion locked Anderson in a Kross Jacket in the past, both men will have a chance to settle their differences tonight inside the ring. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top in their first bout with each other and if any interferences will occur during the bout.

The United States Championship Invitational will be concluded between LWO members Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. The former overcame the likes of Sheamus, Cameron Grimes, and LA Knight. In comparison, Escobar defeated Butch, Grayson Waller, and AJ Styles to reach the finals.

With the high-stakes match ahead, it will be interesting to see if the tension between both men will be enough to crack Latino World Order and who will eventually challenge Austin Theory for the title.

It remains to be seen what else could occur for tonight's Friday Night SmackDown, especially with SummerSlam just over a week away.

