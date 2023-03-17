Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (March 17, 2023): Location, time, venue, where to buy tickets, and more

Wrestling fans are bracing themselves for a blockbuster episode of WWE SmackDown tonight. A number one contender’s Match is scheduled for the show to add another name to the WrestleMania 39 card. Also, The Bloodline’s storyline will continue as Sami Zayn will confront Jey Uso after the latter’s betrayal a few weeks ago.

The March 17, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. With a seating capacity of over 19,000, it is home to the Kansas City Outlaws of the Professional Bull Riders since 2022. Ice hockey, basketball, and PBR are occasional sporting events held in the place.

The Arena has also been a hotspot for pro wrestling since 2007. However, it is usually used for weekly shows instead of premium live events. The last blue brand show held in the arena was on January 28 last year.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue/Arena: T-Mobile Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching the blue brand show from the arena in Kansas can buy tickets via WWE.com (redirected to AXS.com). The website also has resale tickets available.

According to WrestleTix almost a week ago, only 854 seats were available for the show with a total capacity of 8790. The upcoming WWE SmackDown show is expected to be a full house, if not already.

Which superstars are expected to be at tonight's WWE SmackDown episode?

On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are going to fight for the right to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania. The high-stakes bout for the Intercontinental Championship was announced when both superstars were declared winners in a Fatal five-way match last week.

Sami Zayn is also advertised for the upcoming show. The Master Strategist gave a thorough beatdown to The Usos alongside Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW. Roman Reigns reportedly won’t appear in the show, meaning that Jey and Jimmy will have to fend for themselves.

With just over two weeks left for WrestleMania, Bray Wyatt’s absence has put a question mark on his program with Bobby Lashley. It remains to be seen if there is any indication on tonight’s show whether their rumored match will go ahead. The All-Mighty is adamant about fighting on April 1, though.

