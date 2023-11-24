Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (November 24, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown marks the final episode before the long-awaited Survivor Series: WarGams this weekend. One title match and several exciting segments are already scheduled for the show.

The November 24, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It has a maximum capacity of 22,000 and is the home of the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves.

It is the home of several weekly shows from the Stamford-based promotion and multiple Premium Live Events. It was the location of WrestleMania 2, WrestleMania 13, WrestleMania 22, 2011 Money in the Bank, and will be the location of this year's Survivor Series.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Chicago, Illinois

Venue/Arena: Allstate Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $20 up to $300. On the other hand, a bundle of two tickets costs $25 up to $40.

What could fans expect for the final episode of Friday Night SmackDown before Survivor Series?

This week on Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre represented The Judgment Day while Jey Uso represented Cody Rhodes' team to determine who will be the advantage for their WarGames match. The Scottish Warrior won, but Cody got the last laugh by announcing that Randy Orton would join them this Saturday.

For tonight's WWE SmackDown, who will be the advantage for Damage CTRL and Bianca Belair's team will also be revealed. Unlike the men's WarGames match, the women's determined theirs through a fan vote. It would be interesting to see which team will get the upper hand.

One star that fans haven't seen for a while is Kevin Owens. He was "suspended" by Nick Aldis after he attacked Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, but The Prizefighter is now set to return tonight. He will be the special guest on the Grayson Waller Effect, and both stars may do more than talk.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest will be in action for Survivor Series, but also for tonight. They will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits, who became a number one contender after they defeated The Brawling Brutes and Pretty Deadly.

Expand Tweet

What do you think will happen on WWE SmackDown tonight? Share your thoughts below.