4 directions for Damian Priest at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Damian Priest is set to compete in his first WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series this weekend. While he is already expected to put all his focus on his teammates with The Judgment Day, the former United States Champion could spice things up by doing other things in the match.

For this list, we will look at four things Damian Priest could do during his WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

#4. Damian Priest could leave The Judgment Day after WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Damian Priest doesn't shy away from expressing his disappointment and frustration when things don't go exactly how he plans, especially when it involves The Judgment Day. This could be seen at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

If The Judgment Day fails to take the victory, especially when it isn't Damian who is pinned, Priest could walk out due to frustration. He could briefly feud with the group and reason that he is being limited by the group and eventually solidify himself as a solo star.

#3. Damian Priest could let out his frustrations on another member

During the match, The Judgment Day could fail to get the upper hand for most of it. Damian could blame their newest member, JD McDonagh, whom he recruited.

Priest never agreed to add McDonagh into the group, even though Finn Balor endorsed him. However, Damian's views changed when JD kept helping them deflect their rivals' attacks. Although Priest already welcomed him to the group before the Survivor Series, he remains skeptical.

For WWE Survivor Series 2023, JD could be the one to keep messing up towards the end of the match. This could frustrate Damian, the team leader, and lead to a brawl between both stars, costing them their victory.

#2. Damian Priest could question the leadership of The Judgment Day

It was already mentioned that Damian was placed as the leader of The Judgment Day before their WarGames match. However, another star in the group that has been calling the shots is Rhea Ripley.

Rhea and Damian both had a rather tense confrontation after the former added Drew McIntyre to their match. During the event, the Women's World Champion could continue calling the shots by helping the group from the outside. Priest could deem her a distraction and feel like he can't lead the group with her trying to call the shots from the outside.

#1. Damian Priest could have personal business to attend to

The Judgment Day will go against the group of Cody Rhodes, which is composed of Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Randy Orton, and Seth Rollins. Interestingly, while the World Heavyweight Champion is on their side, the opposing team has Mr. Money in the Bank.

In the middle of the match, or possibly towards the end, Damian could have devised the plan and asked Rhea to hand him the case when Seth is most vulnerable. Damian could sneak in, and the rest of The Judgment Day would ensure that the cash-in would finally be successful.