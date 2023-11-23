Randy Orton to bring back 4-time WWE champion with him? Looking at the chances 

It was recently comfirmed that Randy Orton will make his return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event. He will join forces with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso to take on The Judgment Day in a WarGames match. However, The Viper could also bring back a close friend of his.

The name in question is Matt Riddle. Randy Orton was unexpectedly paired with Riddle in 2021, and they quickly became fan favorites. Both stars had opposite characters. The Viper was more serious while The Orignal Bro was not, but they still complimented each other well and even captured tag gold. However, during Randy's absence, Matt was released from WWE. While many hope they could reunite when Orton returns, that may not happen.

Matt Riddle was released in September this year. This came after he accused police of assaulting him at an airport, but some reports stated otherwise. It's unlikely that the Stamford-based promotion will bring him back, as the cause of his release was possibly behavior-related.

Still, as time has shown, The Original Bro could always have a second shot in the company. He could return in a few years after proving himself to the company again. However, it will be a long time coming.

Orton was with Riddle in his latest WWE appearance. RK-Bro could not defend the RAW Tag Team Championship against The Usos, and to make things worse, Matt and Randy were subjected to a post-match attack by The Bloodline.

Why did Matt Riddle get in trouble after mentioning Randy Orton during his absence?

As it turns out, The Original Bro already got in trouble before the airport incident. However, this one was related to his former RK-Bro partner.

According to Dave Meltzer via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riddle received heat from WWE management after going off script. This was when Matt mentioned Randy Orton was in so much pain in the latter stages of his career due to the back injury.

"[Matt] Riddle also had heat with management at one point right after that for going off the script and putting over [Randy] Orton on a live television interview when talking about how much pain Orton was in during the latter stages of their team and before the injury angle was shot. While praised for the promo going behind the scenes and being real, it was not what was scripted for him."

How did Matt Riddle react after Randy Orton's return?

Orton was announced as the fifth Cody Rhodes team member for Survivor Series 2023, making his first appearance since May 20, 2022. After the announcement, Riddle reposted a fan's post stating they wanted an RK-Bro reunion.

It would be interesting to see what will happen during The Viper's return.