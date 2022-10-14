Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (October 14, 2022)

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is one that shouldn't be missed. Several exciting matches are scheduled for the show, and a certain superstar is set to make his first appearance on the blue brand in over a year.

Some highlights of the previous episode of the blue brand featured another confrontation between The Bloodline and Logan Paul, the surprise return of Zelina Vega with the main roster debut of Legado Del Fantasma. Meanwhile, The New Day and Gunther picked up huge victories, and Max Dupri reverted to his LA Knight gimmick.

Some of these storylines will continue on the October 14, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown. Tonight's show will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

What can fans expect from the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode?

The first show of the blue brand after Extreme Rules already has two matches lined up with a confirmed appearance by returning superstar Bray Wyatt.

After a surprising loss to The New Day on the previous episode of SmackDown, Sami Zayn is set to reclaim the honor of The Bloodline. The Honorary Uce will lock horns with Kofi Kingston in a singles match tonight.

The cracks in Maximum Male Models have started to show recently. On a previous WWE SmackDown, Maxxine was seen shouting at Max Dupri after he attacked Mace and Mansoor. Max later demanded that his sister shut up and address him as LA Knight, his former identity in NXT. Knight is now set to face Mansoor in a singles match.

Fans also anticipate what's next for Wyatt after his chilling WWE return. It's still unclear if other members of Wyatt 6, a potential group consisting of Firefly Funhouse-inspired characters, will also appear tonight. After more than a year of absence, fans are excited to finally see what Wyatt brings to the table.

With Legado Del Fantasma now also part of the division, it looks like fans can surely expect an exciting episode of SmackDown this week.

