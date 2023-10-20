Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (October 20, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature an exciting title match, a major return, heated confrontations, and much more. With Crown Jewel and Survivor Series nearing, fans should not miss out on any of the action.

The October 20, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Frost Bank Center (FKA AT&T Center) in San Antonio, Texas. It is the home of the NBA's San Antonio Spurs and has a maximum capacity of 19,000.

Tonight's arena has hosted several WWE events since 2003. It was the home of the 2009 TLC, 2011 Vengeance, and 2018 Hell in a Cell shows. The last time the Stamford-based promotion was in Frost Bank was for the July 14, 2022, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: San Antonio, Texas

Venue/Arena: Frost Bank Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $201 up to $500. On the other hand, a bundle of two tickets ranges from $82 to $600.

What can fans expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature the return of Logan Paul, who just had a booked weekend. He successfully won a boxing match against Dillon Danis in London, but wrestling fans got invested after the YouTuber called out Rey Mysterio.

The Maverick said he was aiming for the United States Championship, and the Hall of Famer quickly acknowledged the comments. Tonight, both stars will meet once again. With Crown Jewel looming close, it would be interesting to see if this is one of the matches to be added to the card.

LWO will remain active on tonight's blue brand as they cross paths against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits again. At Fastlane, the new trio was unable to get the upper hand after Rey asked for the help of Carlito. Last week, Lashley and co welcomed back the star by attacking him backstage.

For tonight's episode, Santos Escobar seeks to gain revenge and respect as he goes up against Montez Ford. With members of both teams at ringside, it's expected that action will also be seen outside of the ring.

Finally, IYO SKY will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. At Fastlane, the Japanese star retained the title against Flair and Asuka after Bayley helped her. The champion will seek to prove that she can stand on her own against The Queen tonight.

