Major WWE star sends official invitation to Logan Paul for SmackDown; vows to shut him up

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio invited Logan Paul to confront him on SmackDown next Friday.

Logan Paul recently called out Rey Mysterio following his victory over Dillon Danis in a boxing match. The Maverick revealed that he desires to end the WWE Hall of Famer's United States Championship run. The Master of the 619 has since responded to Paul's comments, stating the latter knows where to find him.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Mysterio sent an official invitation to Paul to confront him on SmackDown next Friday. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed he wanted to shut the 28-year-old up.

"[So, you told Logan Paul you know where to find me, is that an official invitation?] That is exactly what it is, an official invitation every Friday night on SmackDown. I'm hoping to see him there this Friday. [So, it could go down that soon?] I don't know if it'll go down right then and there but we will plan a date and time," he said.

The leader of LWO added:

"[If this comes to fruition, what are you looking for?] I'm looking to shut him up in a way. I mean he said he has his eyesight on something and someone, it's me and the U.S. Title. So, let's go. I mean, I've only been doing this for 34 years. So, I don't think he was even born before that happened. Let's go." [From 00:25 to 00:42]

Rey Mysterio admires Logan Paul's growth in WWE

Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios. He has since wrestled five more matches, including an Undisputed WWE Universal Title bout against Roman Reigns.

In the same interview with TMZ Sports, Rey Mysterio admitted that Paul was a fast learner. However, he claimed The Maverick was not better than The Greatest Mask of All Time.

"[You are not concerned by his win over Danis?] No, I guess I'm, I shouldn't say it's a concern but I have seen his growth inside the ring. He picks up very fast. So, I gotta be wary. [So, you're admitting that you gotta work a little bit?] He's good. He's good. I'm not gonna lie. He's good. I don't think he's better than Rey Mysterio though," he said. [From 00:48 to 01:08]

