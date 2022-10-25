Bianca Belair is one of the top stars in WWE, and there are a lot of reasons why she is. Her charismatic nature quickly drew in fans, and inside the ring, she has showcased time and time again that she's highly capable of doing impressive things. One of them is being able to lift up a 330lb superstar during an obstacle course.

Last year, Bayley debuted a new interview segment called Ding Dong, Hello! One of her first guests on the show was Bianca Belair, where they competed in an athlete obstacle course.

Since The EST of WWE has a background in track and field, it was easy for her to overcome the course. However, she experienced a roadblock when she had to lift Otis and walk a few steps to the next portion.

Despite this, Belair easily lifted the Alpha Academy member and successfully defeated Bayley during the challenge.

A year later, Bianca Belair spoke about the experience during an interview with Inside the Ropes. She expressed that although it seemed like she was confident at the time, she was nervous not just about lifting Otis but the entirety of the obstacle course:

"I was so nervous. Oh my goodness, I was so nervous for that whole entire obstacle course, more nervous than I would have been for a WrestleMania match. Because it’s live TV, I was jumping hurdles, I’m supposed to be the EST. What if I trip? What do I do now? How do I fix this? I can’t do the EST anymore. Having to pick up Otis, I’m like, what?"

Bianca Belair claims the WWE obstacle course was a way to show she's the strongest

No one can deny that The EST of WWE is not just skillful in the ring, but also one of the most powerful performers. Despite this, she detailed that she had doubts when she was new to the main roster.

In the same interview, Belair noted that people approached her for ideas. Although she was able to overcome her nerves, there was still a bit of worry due to Otis' build.

"Okay, I know I’m the EST, people come to me with ideas all the time like, you can do it. I’m like, you think I can do that? But it was a thing of like, my adrenaline was just pumping. I’m like, I have to do it. I’m the strongest. This is the way that I have to show that I’m the strongest and I’m new and new on the scene and that was fun. But Otis is not a light guy," said Belair.

Sportskeeda Wrestling



She also becomes the longest-reigning Black World Champion (male or female) in Bianca Belair has crossed 200+ days as the #RAW Women's Champion!She also becomes the longest-reigning Black World Champion (male or female) in #WWE History! Bianca Belair has crossed 200+ days as the #RAW Women's Champion!She also becomes the longest-reigning Black World Champion (male or female) in #WWE History! https://t.co/PW5sY0nBDk

Bianca Belair continues to prove her dominance not just as a singles competitor but as the current RAW Women's Champion as well.

