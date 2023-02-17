Which channel is WWE SmackDown tonight? (Feb 17, 2023): How to watch on Friday night, livestream, preview and more

February 17, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown is expected to be a banger. It will mark an end to the journey of the blue brand roster towards the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. For those fans curious to catch the live action on their screens, read on to find out.

For the United States fans, Friday Night SmackDown will be live on Fox Sports and streamed on Peacock at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT / 7 PM CT. Fox owns the broadcasting rights of the blue brand's proceedings since October 2019 as part of a billion-dollar deal.

Fans in India and Sri Lanka can catch WWE SmackDown Live on Saturday morning at 6:30 A.M. on Sony Sports Channels or by subscribing to Sony LIV to gain access to the WWE Network. Australian wrestling fans will have to tune into Foxtel8 at 12 P.M. ACT on Saturday or watch the live stream on Foxtel's BINGE.

For those in the United Kingdom and Ireland, WWE SmackDown will be live on BT Sports at 1 A.M, Saturday. The international network for all the shows is WWE Network. On a side note, the network's content was moved to Peacock for the USA fans in 2021.

The main event in the blue brand is probably going to be the Intercontinental Championship Match between Gunther and Madcap Moss. Apart from that, Ronda Rousey and Shotzi will also be part of the action. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has some fond memories of fighting in front of a Canadian audience.

What can fans expect for the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode?

Chelsea Green has had a miserable run since her return. Expect that to continue when she fights with or against Lacey Evans on Friday. Her drama-loaded character is working wonders on the audience and if Triple H plays his cards right, Green would be a dose of entertainment each week.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will also be in action. They will fight Natalya and Shotzi in an attempt to rise in the Women's Tag Team Division. Sami Zayn could also deliver another fiery promo before his grand showdown against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2023.

WWE @WWE



For the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at



Streaming live THIS SATURDAY at 8/7 C, only on @WWERomanReigns vs. @SamiZayn For the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at #WWEChamber Streaming live THIS SATURDAY at 8/7 C, only on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork elsewhere. .@WWERomanReigns vs. @SamiZaynFor the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at #WWEChamber. Streaming live THIS SATURDAY at 8/7 C, only on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork elsewhere. https://t.co/0bsbr8ImDR

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will fight The Viking Raiders on the upcoming WWE SmackDown show. The two factions have been at odds with each other for several weeks, but only a showdown at a premium live event would culminate their story.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes