How much does Fox Sports pay WWE to air WWE SmackDown every Friday?

Vince McMahon signed a lucrative deal with Fox Sports in 2018 for WWE SmackDown. The agreement spans five years and is more than three times the previous deal with NBC Universal.

The former WWE Chairman is one of the richest individuals in the world and for good reason. He took over the WWF product in 1982 and has taken it to great heights, making it the largest promotion in the world before retiring in July 2022.

Mr. McMahon’s deal with Fox Sports added a tremendous amount to his bank account. His net worth reached $3.3 billion in October 2018, significantly more than his current numbers. The following year, Forbes 400 listed him in the No. 296 spot, although his net worth fell a billion dollars.

According to various reports, Vince McMahon agreed to a splendid $1 billion deal in May 2018 with Fox Sports for the broadcasting rights of WWE SmackDown. The channel also took over Thursday Night Football in January of the same year. The deal was valued at $660 million annually. TNF is now exclusive to Amazon Prime.

WWE on Fox took effect in October 2019. The show’s official premiere received much fanfare as it featured The Rock appearing alongside Becky Lynch and various stipulation matches featuring top superstars like Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens.

In the main event, Brock Lesnar defeated Kofi Kingston in mere seconds to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Former writer Road Dogg connected the controversial incident with WWE on Fox. Apparently, Vince McMahon preferred Lesnar to be his poster boy.

The news of WWE on Fox Sports was officially confirmed in June 2018. Then-Chairman Vince McMahon also gave his opinion on WWE SmackDown’s transition to the Fox channel.

“WWE and FOX are a perfect match,” said Vince McMahon. "Moving SmackDown LIVE to broadcast TV and having the ability to leverage FOX’s extensive portfolio of world-class sporting events will expand the reach of our flagship programming.” (H/T Fightful)

On a side note, NBC Universal has been on a five-year deal with the Stamford-based company since 2018 for the broadcasting rights of WWE RAW. The deal is worth $265 million as per reports.

The upcoming WWE SmackDown has multiple blockbuster matches scheduled for the show

Heading into 2023, Triple H has decided to use his big guns and deliver a show for the ages on WWE SmackDown. 16-time World Champion John Cena will return at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, to step inside the wrestling ring after more than a whole year. He will face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn while being paired with Kevin Owens.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will also be in action. She will defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez. Will we have a new champion to spice things up for next year? Only time will tell.

Tune in to WWE on Fox Sports to catch the live action.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes