What is Vince McMahon's net worth in 2022?

Vince McMahon is one of the best-known sports personalities out there, mostly attracting attention due to her villainous billionaire character in WWE. However, it looks like his wealthy persona is not just limited to TV.

Before purchasing WWE (then WWF) in 1982 from his father, Vince McMahon assumed other roles in the promotion. He took on the part of a ring announcer and even a play-by-play commentator for various matches. McMahon is also a notable onscreen personality for the company, even getting involved in multiple memorable storylines over the years.

His time as Chairman and CEO was halted in July 2022 after investigations of his alleged misconduct publicly surfaced. Since his retirement, Stephanie McMahon is now the new Chairwoman and Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. On the other hand, Vince's position as Head of Creative was given to Triple H, who was later promoted as Chief Content Officer.

Although the 77-year-old has seemingly retired from the Stamford-based promotion, his wealth has not declined. According to Forbes, Vince McMahon's net worth as of December 2022 is $2.6 billion. Surprisingly, this is not the highest net worth he has achieved. In 2018, McMahon's net worth was at a staggering $3.3 billion.

The rest of the McMahons are not far behind. As of 2022, Stephanie's net worth is estimated to be around $150 Million, and Shane McMahon's at $100 Million. Meanwhile, Linda is reportedly at approximately $1.6-2 Billion.

Vince McMahon might reportedly return to WWE

The former Chairman's retirement came as a shock to everybody in the business. Since then, talks about his possible return have begun, with one report even hinting at WWE honoring him for next year's WrestleMania. However, it looks like his comeback might be in a different capacity.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Vince McMahon was planning to return to WWE soon and claimed the latter felt he received bad advice from leaving the company. Still, it looks like the promotion's personnel are unhappy about the alleged rumors.

According to reports from Fightful Select, multiple longtime WWE employees are not big fans of McMahon's possible return to the company and claim it will do "irreparable damage to the company." A higher-up from the organization also noted that morale has improved since Vince's exit, and his return to the Stamford-based promotion could be him being selfish.

It remains to be seen whether Vince McMahon will return to his corporate role at WWE.

