WWE SmackDown Preview: When did Ronda Rousey go on an expletive-filled rant about Canadians? Past Rowdy actions explained

"Rowdy" Ronda Rousey will be in action on WWE SmackDown tonight, but she may not get a warm welcome from the audience in Canada. The heel had some terrible things to say when she formerly graced The Land of the Maple Leaf.

Rousey is renowned for her trash-talking persona. Her non-PG promos as well as aggressive demeanor made her stand out from the rest of the competition. However, one intriguing incident from 2019 cemented her role as The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

In 2019, a video featuring WWE SmackDown star Ronda Rousey hurling expletives at Canadians and their country went viral on social media. The footage was captured after she had competed in a WWE Live Event. Rousey, in her natural self, spat venomous words:

“Your poutine looks like vomit. The Leafs suck, you Canucks. Canucks in a derogatory sense, not the nice one.”

It was obviously a part of her character work. She was seen waving to the crowd and smiling apart from trying to maintain her villainous role.

Prior to the aforementioned incident, Ronda Rousey gained a massive fan following after she went off-script on RAW. She called out Becky Lynch and the WWE Universe to fuel her heel turn.

"I'm no longer here to entertain you," Rousey said. "I'm not your dancing monkey, not anymore. Damn your fantasies, damn The Man, screw The Woo and no more Mrs. Nice B***h." (H/T BleacherReport)

After her loss to Charlotte Flair at the end of last year, Ronda Rousey went into another rant. The WWE SmackDown Superstar is currently slated to fight Natalya and Shotzi alongside Shayna Baszler.

Could The Rowdy One fire another shot at the crowd to gain some momentum for her fizzling heel role? The tactic may not work this time.

Ronda Rousey gave a major spoiler on her future after losing the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Rowdy Ronda reigned twice as SmackDown Women’s Champion in 2022. She defeated the likes of Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Liv Morgan and continued to reign supreme until her momentum was cut short by Flair.

An unstoppable force, Ronda is now eyeing the Women’s Tag Team Division. The Rowdy One’s next match on WWE SmackDown will plant the seeds for her future role with Shayna Baszler.

“I'm tired of Charlotte [Flair]. I'm tired of that title. I already did it you know. I am thinking about taking over the [Women's] tag division."

Rousey and Baszler are rumored to fight Damage CTRL members IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for the Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.

