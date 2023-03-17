Which current female WWE star celebrated 3:16 day with Stone Cold Steve Austin? Their friendship explained

Many wrestling fans and professionals celebrated the memorable Stone Cold Steve Austin's 3:16 day. However, one former titleholder decided to raise the standards and celebrated it with the wrestling legend.

On March 16, 2023, Bayley was seen celebrating the 3:16 Day with Stone Cold himself. She posted a photo on Twitter with Stone Cold Steve Austin, wherein both of them were seen properly celebrating the aforementioned day with beers in each hand.

"No better way to spend 3:16 day than with the man himself. HELL YEAH @steveaustinBSR @WWEgames"

For those unaware, the special day stems from the Hall of Famer's famous catchphrase "Austin 3:16." The catchphrase was born during his feud with Jake Roberts in 1996, in reference to the "John 3:16" bible verse due to Jake's belief.

Both WWE Superstars have had prior social media exchanges before the recent Steve Austin 3:16 Day. Back then, the Damage CTRL member took to Twitter to share an encounter she had with her nine-year-old nephew. Bayley was picking him up from school when he delivered a Stunner, the superstar even jokingly thanked Stone Cold for somewhat influencing her nephew.

Another WWE personality was seen celebrating Stone Cold Steve Austin's 3:16 Day

From the looks of it, The Texas Rattlesnake has formed a positive relationship even with the ones he formerly had physical altercations with.

Another WWE star who celebrated the Steve Austin 3:16 Day was former SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee, but this was not their first interaction. At last year's WrestleMania 38 event, Stone Cold and Pat stood across the ring after the latter's match with Austin Theory and Vince McMahon.

After Stone Cold took care of the current United States Champion and McMahon, he and the former commentator drank beer inside the ring. However, The Rattlesnake still delivered a Stunner to McAfee.

On this year's 3:16 Day, Pat McAfee posted the aforementioned WrestleMania moment he shared with the Hall of Famer and bid everybody a good day for the special date.

"Good morning beautiful people.. Today isn’t a normal day… no no.. today is 3:16 Day.. let’s attack today with a glass breaking mentality. Let’s work harder than everybody.. and let’s ENJOY THE HELLL out of our day. Cheers to you @steveaustinBSR,"

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the most well-known and successful wrestlers in history. It's good to see that not only are fans celebrating the special day in reference to his character, but also his fellow athletes.

