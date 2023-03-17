WWE personality shares interesting post regarding Stone Cold Steve Austin’s 3:16 day

Stone Cold Steve Austin competed in a wrestling match at WWE WrestleMania 38 for the first time in nearly 20 years. Appearing on both nights of the event last year, the crowd witnessed Austin hit his famous Stone Cold Stunner on Kevin Owens, Vince McMahon, Austin Theory and Pat McAfee.

Former commentator Pat McAfee has now posted a highlight reel of Steve Austin's shenanigans on the second night, paying homage to the WWE legend.

Ahead of WrestleMania 39, where there is still a major possibility for The Texas Rattlesnake to make an appearance, Pat McAfee pointed out "3:16 day" and captioned his video with a work-hard motivation:

"Good morning beautiful people.. Today isn’t a normal day… no no.. today is 3:16 Day.. let’s attack today with a glass breaking mentality. Let’s work harder than everybody.. and let’s ENJOY THE HELLL out of our day. Cheers to you @steveaustinBSR," McAfee wrote.

Triple H and Co. may already have plans for Steve Austin's WrestleMania opponent in Los Angeles, California.

Despite the WWE legend turning down a match against Brock Lesnar, he may still appear on The Grandest Stage in some capacity. Fans have been bonkers about Austin's potential match/segment ever since the news hit the rumor mill.

Steve Austin vs. Brock Lesnar is a WWE dream match that may never happen

The Attitude Era star had previously rejected a match against up-and-comer Brock Lesnar in 2002. Austin revealed years later that it was because he did not want to lose to a new superstar in a throwaway match on WWE TV with no build-up.

TheAaronBRAND 3:16 @TheAaronBRAND_ The Match: Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Brock Lesnar, 2002 King Of The Ring Qualifying match.



Why it didn’t happen: Austin was unhappy after finding out that this match had been booked for free TV as he felt it was bigger than that, so he walked out on Vince and left for months. The Match: Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Brock Lesnar, 2002 King Of The Ring Qualifying match.Why it didn’t happen: Austin was unhappy after finding out that this match had been booked for free TV as he felt it was bigger than that, so he walked out on Vince and left for months. https://t.co/fDURfVmFe7

Cut to 2023, Stone Cold once again passed on an encounter with The Beast that would have happened at WrestleMania 39.

While the reason was not disclosed, it's safe to assume his age, Brock's reputation of being a force of nature in the ring, and not being able to reach an agreement on a number (money), as possible reasons.

Steve Austin spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter about Brock Lesnar's current run as a "Cowboy" babyface. The Texas Rattlesnake had nothing but praise about The Beast:

"That babyface run he had right before WrestleMania 38! When you have this big mass of an alpha male, and he shows that vulnerability, and people just clamor to him," explained Steve Austin." "So just, [he] is a charismatic force of nature!"

As of now, Brock Lesnar is set to face Omos on The Grandest Stage, while WWE has not made any official announcement regarding Stone Cold Steve Austin's status for the show.

