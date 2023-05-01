Which current WWE couple wanted to recreate Edge and Lita's infamous segment?

Those who have been longtime fans of WWE are all too familiar with Edge and Lita's infamous segment. To celebrate his world title win in 2006, the Rated-R Superstar wanted the former Diva's Champion to have a s*x celebration with him in the ring. While the company no longer chooses to air controversial segments, a WWE couple has expressed interest in the scene.

Carmella and her husband, fellow-wrestler Corey Graves, are among the most well-known couples in WWE. While their love story is yet to be featured in a storyline, the former SmackDown Women's Champion seemed very open to the possibility. Mella and Graves appeared in a recent interview with Bleacher Report and the former mentioned that she would enjoy recreating the Edge and Lita scene. Corey seemed just as eager.

"If it comes to it, awesome. It's not something we're actively fighting too hard for, but I think, I mean, to me, the best storylines in sports entertainment throughout history have been based in reality." [H/T Bleacher Report]

The couple have been together since they started dating in 2019, although not everything went smoothly in the beginning. Graves' ex-wife accused Mella of causing their divorce, but the couple remained strong through the rumors.

Since getting married in April 2021, the two have frequently shared their affection for one another. With the company now being a family-friendly show, it is quite unlikely that the loved-up couple will get to fulfill their wishes.

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion reveals reason for recent absence

Carmella and Corey Graves just announced that they will be expecting their first child together. After suffering an unfortunate miscarriage in September last year, she was also treated for an ectopic pregnancy with further kept her out of the ring. The recent happy news has been welcomed as a huge blessing for the couple.

Mella has recently been absent from WWE programming, with fans speculating whether she was injured or on her way out of the company. She made sure to debunk the latter of those rumors on her Twitter account, where she addressed a specific tweet. The Princess of Staten Island last wrestled on March 12 in a 10-person tag match at a show at Madison Square Garden.

Carrie @_dashingxmizfit Why am I reading that @CarmellaWWE said on her live on IG yesterday that she’s leaving the @wwe? I hope this isn’t true! 🥺 Why am I reading that @CarmellaWWE said on her live on IG yesterday that she’s leaving the @wwe? I hope this isn’t true! 🥺

Mella Is Money 🤑 @CarmellaWWE @_dashingxmizfit @WWE I literally NEVER said that. I was asked if I still want to have a family and I said I would love to. @_dashingxmizfit @WWE I literally NEVER said that. I was asked if I still want to have a family and I said I would love to.

Even though she won't be leaving WWE, it is certain that it will be quite a while before her fans see her in action in the ring again.

