Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman is currently one of the most dominant characters in WWE today. Although he was released from the company last year, he remained connected to the company due to someone special.

Strowman signed with the company in 2013 but made his in-ring debut the following year. After a short time in NXT, he debuted on the main roster as a member of The Wyatt Family. Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez signed with the company in 2016 and just made her main roster debut this year after WrestleMania 38.

Although the two have seemingly been in the same company for a while, it wasn't until 2019 that they became friends. The following year, Braun Strowman talked about their friendship and shared that they spent a lot of time working out together. Due to their many shared posts on social media, rumors started to circulate that they were dating each other.

A confirmation wasn't made until the beginning of the year, where The Monster Among Men shared a video with a rather explicit caption while with the former NXT Women's Champion. He also called out a fan on Twitter who claimed Strowman should stop acting like Rodriguez's boyfriend.

Raquel Rodriguez credits Braun Strowman for helping with her WWE character

The current SmackDown star is known to help each other in the gym, but it looks like the former Universal Champion has aided her in different ways.

In October last year on Yahoo! Sports, Rodriguez spoke about Strowman's involvement regarding her character and shared that he was a big help.

“Even just being around Braun Strowman and having that time to pick his brain, being a bigger person and character in the ring, it helped me get a better grasp of the kind of wrestler I wanted to portray myself as when I stepped into the ring.”

The two stars have surely made their mark on the SmackDown brand. While Raquel Rodriguez recently won the women's tag team titles, Strowman returned to the company in September and is currently in a feud against Omos.

The couple are yet to share the ring in WWE. However, fans are hoping that the pair will feature in a match soon.

