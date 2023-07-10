Which current WWE star has The Undertaker taken under his wing? Looking at their surprising connection

The Undertaker is arguably the most respected name in the WWE locker room. The Phenom continues to remain an influential presence despite having retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 36. Taker has also taken a big attraction under his wing.

The star in question is none other than Omos. The Nigerian Giant has been sitting under The Undertaker's learning tree ever since he first stepped foot through the WWE doors, receiving guidance every step of the way from the Hall of Famer.

Omos credited the real-life Mark Calaway as his "special advisory" during an interview with Alex McCarthy of Sportsmail before WWE Money in the Bank. The big man said he tries to apply what the Hall of Famer has taught him so far every time he's in the ring.

“He has become a voice in my mind,” Omos said. “When I’m wrestling, I think, what would Undertaker do, what would he say? I get told what to do on TV and I’m processing it with what The Undertaker told me. Would he do this? He said to do it this way. He has become my special advisory.” [H/T Dailymail]

It seems that The Undertaker is willing to pass on advice to The Nigerian Giant whenever he can. The WWE Hall of Famer has taken on the role of mentor since retiring from active in-ring competition in 2020.

The Undertaker is 'really high' on Omos

Though the different timelines of their careers prevented a match from happening, Taker and Omos still managed to cross paths behind the scenes. The WWE Hall of Famer endorsed The Nigerian Giant ahead of his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

“I’m anxious to see what happens there. I’m really high on Omos, he has a way to go and it's difficult cause it’s so hard to book him. There’s nobody that matches Brock, but it’s so hard to match anybody up against him and it’s not like it was for Andre [The Giant] back in the day.” [H/T Dailymail]

The two even shared a small talk before WrestleMania 39.

Lesnar and Omos faced each other in the opening match of WrestleMania 39 Night 2. The Beast defeated The Nigerian Giant following a huge F5.

