Which current WWE Superstar wore The Bloodline's shirt on RAW?

Tonight's episode of RAW is the first one since The Bloodline crumbled at Night of Champions. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa lost their main event Tag Team Championship match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The latter has rubbed salt in the wounds with a hilarious gesture.

KO wore a 'We The Ones' T-shirt as he and Zayn came out for their promo on RAW. This was almost certainly done to mock The Bloodline after Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns, allowing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions to retain their titles at Night of Champions.

Alternatively, it may have been a tribute to Jimmy as he finally took matters out of The Tribal Chief's hands. Either way, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn finally got the last word in their feud with The Bloodline. They can move forward now.

Funnily enough, this isn't the first time Owens has worn a Bloodline T-shirt to the ring. He wore one for his match at a November 2021 WWE Live Event in Roanoke, VA.

Who will Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn face after their feud with The Bloodline dominated WWE?

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship has been elevated immensely after Owens and Zayn challenged The Usos for the titles. The two teams main-evented Night One of WrestleMania 39, with a rematch on SmackDown also delivering well.

However, now that it's over, WWE needs to ensure Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn keep their momentum high. They look set to face Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium next, following their win over Alpha Academy on RAW.

However, their next long-term feud could come against The Judgment Day. Finn Balor and Damian Priest already have a tag team victory over KO and Sami, so the setup should not be complicated. It remains to be seen, though, if they should win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Who will dethrone Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn?

