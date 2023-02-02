Which female star does Ava Raine hate? The reason why The Rock's daughter expressed herself

NXT Superstar Ava Raine recently expressed her resentment toward a fellow WWE Superstar. In the viral tweet, The Rock's daughter didn't mince her words and even wrote the message in capitals.

Ava Raine joined WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, in 2020. Her NXT debut came two years later in October when she was revealed as the fourth member of The Schism. The Rock's daughter is yet to fight a match in the former black-and-white brand but her presence is always felt at ringside.

Following her debut, Ava Raine picked a fight with Chase U's Thea Hail. Both stars have engaged physically and verbally on behalf of their respective stables. A similar situation occurred on the January 31 edition of WWE NXT during a high-stakes Tag Team Triple Threat Match.

In the New Day Invitational bout, Malik Blade and Edris Enofé, Duke Hudson and Andre Chase (Chase U), and The Dyad battled it out for a spot at NXT Vengeance Day with the winner going through to the Fatal Four-Way Match for the NXT Tag Team Championship. At the climax, Ava Raine tried to interfere on behalf of The Dyad but was taken out by Thea Hail.

Hudson and Enofé eventually picked up the win, causing an irate Raine to lash out at Thea Hail. The Rock's daughter took to Twitter to vent her frustration.

"@theahail_wwe I HATE YOU," she wrote.

Ava's character work has been on point so far. It remains to be seen how far she will go with Joe Gacy's Schism.

How did Jey Uso react to Ava Raine's debut on WWE NXT?

Social media was buzzing after Ava Raine appeared on NXT television. Congratulations poured in from all sides as many former and current wrestlers sent their well wishes to the debutant. Jimmy Uso also joined the line.

In an interview with TMZ, the Undisputed Tag Team Champion talked about Raine and her debut on NXT. Jimmy praised The Rock's daughter and said that she has had the support of the Anoa’i family throughout her career.

"I'm ready to see what she do[es]. I’m ready for her to pop off and represent The Bloodline. So, either way, whether it’s down there [NXT], up on the main roster, I’m with it, I’m all for it. We’re all family bro. We all look out for her." (H/T TJR Wrestling)

Ava, the real-life Simone Johnson, is the daughter of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and his first wife Lily Garcia. She has two younger siblings, Tia Giana Johnson and Jasmine Johnson.

