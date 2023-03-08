Which female WWE star's mother did Grayson Waller go on a date with?

Grayson Waller is one of the biggest heels in NXT, but he has a heart of gold in real life. The 32-year-old superstar often shows his hilarious side to fans. Such was the case last year when he took a fellow superstar's mother on a date.

Last year, Grayson Waller started trending on social media. Rumors began circulating of him dating Indi Hartwell's mother when he posted a picture alongside 'Mama Hartwell' on January 22. Grayson was seen holding her hand while sharing a few cheesecakes and drinks.

If Grayson wanted to troll Indi, he did find his mark. The Australian star was in a heated storyline with Dexter Lumis (Hartwell's on-screen boyfriend on WWE TV) at the time. It was one way to get into the head of the former The Way member.

The younger Hartwell took to Twitter to express her disbelief at the situation. Check out her reaction and the original tweet below.

Grayson Waller and Mrs Hartwell weren't in any relationship whatsoever. The date was a one-time thing that led to a series of hilarious exchanges. Indi Hartwell didn't hold back in her revenge and took Grayson Waller's mom on a date.

Grayson Waller debunked rumors of dating fellow WWE NXT Superstar Indi Hartwell

Indi Hartwell has been a staple of the NXT brand over the past few years. She had a memorable run as Dexter Lumis' girlfriend in NXT, but that was only a part of the storyline.

Grayson, who debuted in 2021, also took to social media to confirm that he and Hartwell aren't dating.

"Recently I have seen and read some information online and I just wanted to clear the air about them. Certain tweets and pictures over the last few months have sparked rumours and created speculation that myself and Indi Hartwell are possibly dating. Despite her continued efforts, I can officially confirm that myself and Indi are NOT DATING," wrote Grayson.

Waller is scheduled to fight Johnny Gargano at NXT Stand and Deliver 2023. The showdown on April 1 is part of his current story with Shawn Michaels as well as his history with Gargano, dating back to December 2021. The last time they met, Grayson gave a brutal beatdown to Johnny Wrestling, but things could be different at the upcoming event.

