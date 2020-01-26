Which female WWE Superstar had the best 2019?

The Women's Evolution continued in 2019, featuring many important milestones. But which of our top ten WWE female Superstars walked out the winner of the year?

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch made history as the first all-women main event in WWE Wrestlemania history in 2019.

As we move onward with 2020, it's important to look back and reflect upon the wildly tumultuous year in WWE that was 2019.

It's hard to express how much the wrestling industry changed during the course of 2019, and the ramifications are going to be felt throughout 2020 and continue to be felt for many years to come. 2019, after all, saw the rise of WWE's first significant competition in nearly twenty years. It also saw the slow, sad, and continuing decline of the once respectable Ring of Honor promotion. Of course, through it all, Impact Wrestling somehow manages to not only stay on the air but draw a significant amount of attention to itself.

But the facts are the facts. The WWE remains, and will likely remain for some time to come, the globally dominant brand. It's been said that if you can make it in WWE, you can make it anywhere.

So examining the female talent of WWE and seeing which had the most significant gains in 2019 is not only interesting, it's useful to predict where the careers of each of these talented athletes will be headed moving forward.

#1 Naomi

Naomi during her run as SmackDown Women's Champion.

Sometimes, all it takes to achieve greatness is a little patience and a lot of innate talent. Naomi first appeared on WWE television as one half of the Funkadactyls. Her main purpose was to be a sort of cheerleader for the Funkasaurus Brodus Clay.

But through her appearances on the E network hit Total Divas, she gained more screen time and eventually transitioned to a full-time wrestler rather than a valet. Did Naomi feel the glow in 2019?

Win-Loss Record: With six wins and nine losses to her credit in 2019, it seems like she was sliding backward even before she took step back from WWE to deal with personal issues. Grade: D

Championships: Naomi won no championships during 2019, but did manage to challenge for a few titles. Grade: D-

Cross Media Appeal: Naomi is not just a pro wrestler, she's a reality television star and that brings its own benefits. Grade: A

Industry Influence: Naomi is one of the few women of color on either the SmackDown or RAW rosters and represents her demographic well. Her in-ring style is highly athletic and influential as well. Grade: B

Overall Grade: D We love Naomi, but given that she stepped away from the business it's understandable that her grade suffered as a result.

