Which former champion terrified Gunther with his chops? The WWE star reveals vicious opponent

Gunther has one of the hardest chops in pro wrestling. The WWE Intercontinental Champion is considered one of the best workers of his generation. He’s been referred to as the “final boss” by fans many times. That being said, there’s one person who’s got even more brutal chops than The Ring General’s palm strikes.

The star in question is none other than AEW's Penta El Zero M. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet in 2023, Gunther was asked about the most brutal chops he’s taken in the business. The Austrian brute named Penta, aka Pentagon Jr.

"I was shocked one time – I remember I wrestled in Germany back then. I was wrestling Pentagon, actually, and I chopped him, and he chopped me once, and I was bleeding right away. It was like, 'What? What is going on?' Some of the Mexican colleagues are gonna say they chop like it's, the movement is a little bit like it's a whip, if that makes sense. It's because they chop from overhand, and most of them do. That is painful, I gotta say."

The match in question took place in Oberhausen, Germany, in 2018. It saw the former Walter team up with Timothy Thatcher against the Lucha Bros. (Penta and his brother, Rey Fenix) in the wXw World Tag Team League tournament.

Gunther to defend his title in multi-man match at WrestleMania XL? Looking at the possibility

Gunther last defended his Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso on the February 19, 2024 episode of WWE RAW. Jey lost the match due to Jimmy Uso's interference.

The Ring General appeared on the red brand this week. He teased a potential program with Sami Zayn and Damian Priest. Chad Gable said he wanted his rematch against the Austrian brute.

It is possible the champion could defend his title in a multi-man match at WrestleMania XL. Assuming Triple H doesn't intend for the former Walter to get pinned on the main roster, he may book the champion to drop his title in a multi-man match also featuring Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, and Damian Priest.