Jey Uso sends surprising message to Gunther following WWE RAW loss

Jey Uso has sent a surprising message to Gunther following his loss to the Intercontinental Champion this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

The former Bloodline member gave The Ring General everything he had this past Monday night but it still was not enough. Jey Uso appeared to have the match in control, but The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso got involved in the action.

The distraction allowed Gunther to regroup, and the leader of Imperium was able to defeat Jey Uso in the main event of this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Main Event Jey has made it known that he has "no respect" for his brother following his interference during his title match earlier this week. However, Jey Uso has admitted on his Instagram that he now respects Gunther after competing against him. You can check out his post on Instagram by clicking here.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther would like to appear on a show outside WWE

Gunther is in the middle of a historic reign as Intercontinental Champion, but is hoping to also get the chance to appear on a Netflix show.

WWE and Netflix came to a massive agreement earlier this year to bring RAW to the streaming platform in 2025. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, the Imperium leader stated that he would love to appear on the popular Netflix show Peaky Blinders. The show stars renowned actor Cillian Murphy and takes place following the First World War.

"I only watch so much Netflix to be honest, but I think I really enjoy Peaky Blinders. I think I could do a cameo in there if it's possible. I would take that." [3:24 onwards]

Gunther has already had a remarkable run as Intercontinental Champion. It will be interesting to see if WWE has plans to take the title off the RAW star anytime soon.

