Which former member of the WWE faction Nexus appeared on this week's She-Hulk episode?

Fans got to witness a former WWE Superstar and member of the Nexus enter the Marvel Universe this week on She-Hulk.

In the latest episode, Jennifer Walters finds out how popular she is on dating apps and decides to go on a series of dates. Unfortunately, all of them turned out to be unsuccessful ones. During the series of dates, the WWE Universe got a glimpse of a former Nexus member.

Walters went on her first date with Derek, who is played by none other than former Tag Team Champion David Otunga. However, he was more interested in comparing She-Hulk's ability to lift weights instead of a romantic one. After their conversation, he is seen behaving rudely towards a server.

This is not the first time we have seen Otunga on the big screen. The former Tag Team Champion has been a part of movies like The Call and A Madea Family Funeral. He has also made appearances on multiple TV shows.

WWE wanted to bring back The Nexus at WrestleMania 36

Nexus was one of the most popular factions back in its prime. The group made its debut in 2010 and was made up of eight rookies of of NXT season one. Later on, David Otunga, Husky Harris (AKA Bray Wyatt), Michael McGillicutty (Curtis Axel), Mason Ryan, and CM Punk joined the group.

Nexus ran riot over the company. They destroyed legends like John Cena, Bret Hart, and The Undertaker. While the group lasted for a short amount of time, it was a memorable one.

WrestleMania 36 was the completion of a decade since the formation of Nexus. In an interview with VP Show, former WWE Superstar and Nexus Member Darren Young revealed that the company was planning to re-unite Nexus at WrestleMania 36.

"If Nexus would've come back... and who knows what would've happened, but we were scheduled to come back for WrestleMania. Yeah, this year's WrestleMania in Tampa," he said.

Reliving The Wrestling @ReliveWrestle Remember when Nexus arrived on the scene in WWE? Remember when Nexus arrived on the scene in WWE? https://t.co/ifG9o1XuVK

However, COVID-19 created many creative problems for the company, and hence, The Nexus couldn't re-unite at The Show of Shows. The event had to be shifted to the performance center behind closed doors instead of the live crowd due to safety restrictions.

Were you surprised to see Otunga in She-Hulk? What are your favorite Nexus memories? Tell us in the comments below.

