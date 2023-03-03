Which former WWE Champion brought up Will Smith and Chris Rock's slap gate?

During last year's Oscars, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the latter's comments regarding Jada Pinkett Smith. The unexpected exchange caused a number of people, including WWE Superstars, to talk about it. Many months had already passed by after the incident, but a superstar made sure to refresh everybody's memory.

The former WWE Champion, who referenced Chris Rock getting slapped by Will Smith, was none other than The Miz. On this week's episode of RAW, The A-Lister announced that he was going to host WrestleMania 39. Using his "celebrity" character, he referenced a number of Hollywood events. One of them included the infamous slap incident.

"This will be bigger than the Golden Globes. It will be bigger than the Oscars. You thought Chris Rock getting slapped by Will Smith was a big moment? Wait till you see what I have in store for WrestleMania.” [H/T Essentially Sports]

The segment didn't end well for the RAW Superstar. While showcasing the current matches for WrestleMania 39, Seth Rollins interrupted him and even face timed his current rival Logan Paul through Miz's phone.

For those unaware, during last year's Oscars, Chris Rock made a joke regarding Jada's shaved head. Since the actress was suffering from alopecia, the joke didn't sit well with the couple. This caused her husband, Will Smith, to slap the 58-year-old comedian on stage.

Will Smith Chris Rock Slap: WWE Hall of Famer believes the incident was scripted

The intensity of the Oscars exchange between the two celebrities gained a lot of attention even from the stars of the Stamford-based promotion. Some sided with Will Smith, while others with Chris Rock, but there are also some who thought none of it was even real.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Jeff Jarrett shared that he believed the exchange was scripted. The Hall of Famer cited that Chris leaned into the slap, no security came up, and the camera shots after the incident.

"Bill Apter believed it was a shoot, right? Come on; I can't even believe we are debating it... It's a work. He leaned into the slap. No security came around, he got back to the seat, and they had the camera shots. Come on, don't fall for that, pal," said Jeff Jarrett. "The only thing that's left, that's real in this world, is professional wrestling. That's the only thing left."

The intense encounter between the two actors is truly one that is hard to forget. From the looks of it, the moment will continuously be referenced in various media.

