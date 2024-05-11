Which former WWE Champion did Gunther refuse to face in the ring despite being asked multiple times?

WWE Superstar Gunther is one of the most dominant wrestlers to have ever stepped foot in the Stamford-based promotion. He has decimated his opponents throughout his career and wreaked havoc in the ring. However, The Ring General once refused to face a former WWE Champion.

The name in question is Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and made a shocking revelation. He said he longed to share the ring with the Imperium leader. Lashley even approached the Austrian superstar for this dream bout. The Ring General denied the request and backed out of this potential match despite Bobby Lashley asking several times.

"Yo, one person I would like to get my hands on because they've kept us really far apart for so long is Gunther... Oh yeah, I'm really nervous about that one," he joked. "Look, I've asked for this match several times. I've even asked him. He didn't want to. He backed out."

Had the two behemoths clashed in the ring, it could have been a blockbuster match.

Nevertheless, The All Mighty did not reveal the details of the occurrence. Lashley laughed it out during the show and expressed his desire to share the ring with the former Intercontinental Champion. The two superstars are currently on different brands but could cross paths in WWE at some point.

Bobby Lashley reacted on Gunther's match against Sheamus

Gunther and Sheamus locked horns on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW in the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament. Not only did The Ring General decimate his opponent, but he also put handprints on The Celtic Warrior's chest with his hard-hitting chops.

During his appearance on The Bump, Bobby Lashley was asked about his reaction to the Austrian superstar's treatment of Sheamus. The All Mighty laughed at the question and humorously stated that he was nervous about sharing the ring with the Imperium leader.

Lashley took a subtle shot at the former Intercontinental Champion's intimidating physicality and chuckled at it. He did, however, mention that WWE has managed to keep the two titans apart by placing them on different rosters.

It remains to be seen when Bobby Lashley's wish is fulfilled, and the WWE Universe can witness this dream match.

