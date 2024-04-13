Which former WWE star has been called "the Real Tribal Chief" ahead of Roman Reigns? 

Roman Reigns' aura as 'The Tribal Chief' is extremely powerful. He has ruled WWE ever since returning at SummerSlam 2020. For nearly four years, Roman was the face of the company. The Head of The Table finally lost his coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

However, The Big Dog may not be the only Tribal Chief from the Samoan Wrestling Legacy. It so happens that Nature Boy Ric Flair had once taken to social media to address a wrestling veteran, who hailed from 'High Chief' Peter Maivia's island, as 'The Real Tribal Chief'. He is none other than Haku!

Haku is well-known for his work with WWE (fka WWF) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He made his WWE debut in 1985 as "King Tonga." He was later coronated as King Haku and was involved in feuds with legendary wrestlers such as Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage. He last wrestled in WWE at the 1992 Royal Rumble.

Haku made a shock return to WWE at the 2001 Royal Rumble and formed a tag team with Rikishi after the premium live event. However, the legendary wrestler was released by the Stamford-based promotion in 2002.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Haku's son, Tama Tonga, appeared during The Bloodline's segment and launched a brutal attack on Jimmy Uso.

Roman Reigns is no longer 'The Tribal Chief' of The Bloodline?

Paul Heyman tried to call Roman Reigns after Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso. However, Solo Sikoa snatched The Wiseman's phone and smashed it.

The Hall of Famer was interviewed about the situation backstage, where Tonga arrived and answered on Paul Heyman's behalf. According to Tonga, he attacked Jimmy Uso on the instructions of The Tribal Chief.

Paul Heyman was gobsmacked at the revelation, which suggests that the instructions may not have come from Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see how the saga will unfold in the coming weeks.

