Which former WWE Superstar did Alicia Fox date?

Alicia Fox was just one of many former WWE Superstars who began dating their co-worker during their time in the business. Unlike the rest, her relationship didn't last, but everything turned out for the better in the end.

Fox first appeared on the main roster on an episode of SmackDown, where she was involved in Edge and Vickie Guerrero's on-screen marriage. She then had a challenging run to capture the Divas Championship, but she finally did so in 2010.

Three years later, she joined the cast of Total Divas. During the fourth season of the series, it was revealed that after Wade Barrett and Alicia Fox dated, she still had some unanswered questions.

In that season's 16th episode, Barrett confessed that he broke up because he couldn't see a future with the former Divas Champion. During a segment on the episode, Alicia confessed that Wade was her first love.

Alicia's release was never announced publicly when she left in 2019. She recently got engaged to Fitz, who is not a wrestler, but a band member. Barrett, on the other hand, is still with WWE where he is currently working as NXT's commentator.

Former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox details her two-year relationship with Wade Barrett

In a past episode of Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory, Fox revealed that her past relationship with Barrett encountered some problems.

Alicia Fox disclosed that while they were dating, her mother was dealing with some problems and she found it difficult talking about the situation with the WWE personality.

"My mom was on the street for like three years. It was insane. That was horrible. That was horrible because for me I knew that she was giving me a lot of stress and anxiety that I was bringing to work...I couldn't even talk to Stu [Wade Barrett] about it. I love Stu to death, but he was not the kind of relationship partner that I felt comfortable to talk about where I was emotionally and that was something I felt like, 'Well, maybe I'm not worthy, maybe I shouldn't, maybe these emotions aren't right.'" (H/T: The Sun)

Despite a rocky past, the two stars remain friends. Fortunately for the former Divas Champion, she finally found someone who she could spend her future with.

