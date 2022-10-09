Which former WWE Superstar is Bray Wyatt engaged to?

Bray Wyatt made a monumental comeback at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 and instantly became the buzzing story in the professional wrestling world.

Fans are wondering what's next for The Eater of Worlds now that he is back on television. Here, we've got the answer to an interesting question related to him.

Who is WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt engaged to?

He is currently engaged to former WWE Superstar and ring announcer JoJo Offerman. While word about their relationship started in 2017, the two officially got engaged on April 28, 2022. JoJo's real name is Joseann Offerman, and she has now adopted Wyatt's real-life last name, Rotunda.

JoJo was featured in Season 1 of Total Divas and made her official debut in 2013. Although she had a short in-ring career, she is best known for her time as a ring announcer in WWE.

The couple have two children together. The eldest son is named Knash while the younger daughter is named Hyrie Von Rotunda. Interestingly, Braun Strowman is the godfather to Bray Wyatt's son.

Bray Wyatt is finally back in WWE

A few weeks ago, WWE started teasing a monicker called "White Rabbit" on television. During the show, a random QR code would pop up or be shown in a shot that would lead to mysterious vignettes.

The latest tease came on the October 7 episode of SmackDown, where fans speculated that the giant reveal of the White Rabbit could happen at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 and it did so.

After the main event match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle ended, the lights went out as fans turned their flashlights on. A cryptic voice sang, "He's got the whole world in his hands".

Characters from Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse, including The Fiend, appeared in the audience and footage of the Firefly Funhouse was played. Finally, a door opened on the stage.

Fans were thrilled as The White Rabbit stepped through the door with a familiar lantern. He took the mask off to reveal himself as none other than Bray Wyatt.

