Which former WWE Superstar did Liv Morgan claim was her ex-girlfriend on Monday Night RAW?

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has been a mainstay of WWE since 2014. She has been involved in multiple interesting storylines during her main roster run, showcasing her bright and bubbly side to the audience. However, judging by her recent gimmick, it feels like the Sith has negatively influenced Morgan.

Liv Morgan debuted on SmackDown as a member of the Riott Squad. The stable was a sensation in NXT but failed to replicate its initial success on the blue brand. After feuding with popular babyfaces, Morgan moved to RAW in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up, and the Riott Squad was dissolved.

Following a brief hiatus from WWE TV, Liv Morgan returned on the December 30 episode of Monday Night RAW. She interrupted the wedding between Bobby Lashley and Lana, claiming that she was the latter's ex-girlfriend. Rusev also joined in to spoil the celebrations as he popped out of the wedding cake.

While The Bulgarian Brute took care of Lashley, Morgan smashed Lana into the leftover wedding cake. The angle ended with an agitated Lana throwing a fit while Morgan and Rusev stood tall beside her. The Miracle Kid eventually won the feud after defeating Lana twice on the weekly shows.

Lana and Liv Morgan have quite a bit of history. Both are besties in real life, as highlighted by their social media activities. Their storyline ended abruptly, possibly due to mixed reactions from the audience. However, it showcased Morgan as a credible babyface while helping her form a strong bond with The Ravishing Russian.

Liv Morgan and former WWE star Lana were recently spotted attending a UFC event

Lana (aka CJ Perry) was a part of WWE for nearly eight years before she was released from her contract in June 2021. Although she has left the Stamford-based promotion, she is still close to many superstars, including Liv Morgan.

The best friends recently attended the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden in New York. It was a first for CJ Perry, who thanked her buddy for accompanying her to the show.

The Ravishing Russian hasn't wrestled since her WWE departure. Meanwhile, Liv makes waves in the wrestling world by exhibiting her extreme side. She also disclosed that she would love to recreate her romantic angle with Lana sometime. Could Lana be added to the redemption story of the former SmackDown Champion? Only time will tell.

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes