Which Hollywood actor paid tribute to Bray Wyatt upon his untimely passing? Movie star pens heartfelt note

Bray Wyatt had widespread influence in WWE and across varied sectors. His tragic passing stunned the world. While many in the industry offered condolences to the family on the haunting incident, Hollywood actor Vanessa Hudgens penned a note admiring Wyatt's work and how she looked forward to his return someday before his untimely passing.

Wyatt was known for his creativity. His ability to ideate stunning and awe-inspiring characters left the WWE Universe speechless. His association with a lantern and sinister plots made him one of the most decorated superstars in WWE. He also hosted Firefly Fun House, a concept that played terrifying mind games on his opponents.

Vanessa Hudgens has been following AEW and WWE for a while, which is evident from her social media posts. The 34-year-old was even involved in the Golden WWE Championship mystery during WrestleMania season. She took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message, which was acknowledged on WWE during SmackDown:

"I'm truly heartbroken to hear this news. I didn't know him personally but mannnn, I am such a fan. Bray Wyatt was a force. An iconic wrestler that brought so much joy to my dark side. I would get 50000 giddy every time he was on. I've been waiting to see him back on SmackDown and I'm so sad that just won't happen again. Heart. Broken," wrote Hudgens.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Triple H accompanied the roster to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt and WWE legend Terry Funk, who also passed away this week. They even had a ten-bell salute for the departed stars.

Throughout SmackDown, WWE stars wore bands with Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt's initials. A few, like Rey Mysterio, even used The Fiend's signature moves to pay homage. LA Knight and Finn Balor main evented SmackDown.

Knight was Bray Wyatt's last WWE opponent, while Balor was his first rival when he undertook The Fiend moniker.

Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan were present on SmackDown to pay homage to Bray Wyatt

When Bray Wyatt created The Wyatt Family in 2012, he allied with Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee) and Erick Rowan (aka Erick Redbeard). The trio was a dominant faction before Braun Strowman made a powerful addition.

All members were close friends in real life to the extent that Wyatt even named Strowman his son's godfather. Despite The Wyatt Family parting ways on screen, they remained in contact and involved in each other's lives off-screen.

The latest episode of SmackDown ditched their initial plans for the show and paid tribute to the WWE Universe's losses this week. Currently, Erick Rowan performs on the independent circuit. This was Braun Strowman's first appearance since May this year, owing to a neck injury that required surgery.

Wyatt was a former WWE Champion and a two-time Universal Champion. He was a third-generation star with his father, Mike Rotunda, uncle Barry Windham (whom he was named in real life), and brother Bo Dallas, all associated with WWE.

