All 6 QR codes WWE used to honor Bray Wyatt on SmackDown and what they represented

Bray Wyatt created a unique legacy of his own in WWE. His untimely passing has left a void that cannot be filled. On the latest edition of SmackDown, WWE paid tribute to both Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt, who passed away the past couple of days.

They kicked off the show with SmackDown stars standing solemnly at the entrance ramp, while Michael Cole addressed fans on the unfortunate losses. Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman were both in attendance to pay homage to Bray Wyatt. WWE then proceeded to have a ten bell salute for the fallen superstars.

In a rather symbolic tribute to the enigmatic Bray, there were some QR codes flashed on-screen throughout SmackDown. Below is a list of QR codes (in order of appearance) that showed up, referencing iconic moments in Bray Wyatt's WWE career:

#1. Bray Wyatt's promo hyping up The Wyatt Family's debut

The former WWE Champion attempted a couple of gimmicks before introducing the wrestling world to Bray Wyatt. His promos were riddled with hidden and cryptic messages.

He joined forces with Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) and Erick Rowan on NXT, to form The Wyatt Family. In July 2013, the stable made their main roster debut, going after Kane. A couple of months prior, the Wyatt Family shared creepy and cryptic promos, featuring sheep masks and a broken piano, engaging fans on their next move.

This one in particular was a couple of months before their RAW appearance. Wyatt talked about how society corrupted men's souls, and how he whispered into their ears. He remarked how it was a new place of fear and an analogy to how people were like sheep, blindly following leaders.

#2. The Fiend's debut entrance

The Fiend officially debuted in 2019. He donned sinister clothing, accompanied with almost blacked out lights, adding to the already creepy presentation.

In July that year, Bray Wyatt attacked Finn Balor, leading to a match at SummerSlam. This was the first time Wyatt's 'Fiend' persona made an appearance and competed in the ring. The white mask with hues of red and black, along with yellow contact lenses, made the character look all the more intense.

The Fiend would then go on to make a statement, by attacking notable names in the coming weeks. This included Mick Foley, Kane, Kurt Angle and more. Given Balor's history with Bray Wyatt, it was quite apt that he faced LA Knight in the SmackDown main event this week.

#3. Bray Wyatt's first WWE title win

While Bray Wyatt was synonymous with the Universal Championship, he did win the WWE Championship at one point in his career. At Elimination Chamber 2017, Wyatt defeated AJ Styles, John Cena, The Miz, Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) and Baron Corbin in a titular match to win his first singles title in WWE.

It is crucial to note that by this time, Orton and Wyatt were a tag team. The duo lost the SmackDown Tag Team Championship nearly two months prior. This was owing to The Viper teaming up with Luke Harper to defend the titles under the Freebird rule. Tension started to brew among them, and the cult-like group suspected Orton would betray Bray Wyatt after his title win.

Initially, Randy Orton dismissed any such plans and pledged his loyalty to Wyatt. However, things escalated when he challenged him for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33, where Orton conluded Wyatt's reign of almost 50 days.

#4. The Firefly Fun House

The Firefly Fun House was mostly associated with The Fiend, given its terrifying backstory. While Bray Wyatt would appear on the show, which had colorful and bubbly splashes of color, he used to to send bold messages to his opponents.

This QR code led to the first time fans were introduced to the show. Bray Wyatt often wore a red pullover with a cheery face and mood, addressing the WWE Universe on his plans.

It was also the setting that gave birth to his puppets - Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Ramblin Rabbit, Huskus the Pig Boy and The Boss. These characters were also used upon his return at Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. Return at Extreme Rules 2022

In 2020, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss teased being a couple on-screen. Strowman was a member of the Wyatt Family but things turned sour between him and their leader.

During his courtship with Bliss, the Monster among men was invovled in a feud with Wyatt. The sudden switcheroo between the two ended with The Fiend getting hold of the former Women's Champion psychologically, and was able to convince her to form an alliance with him. She then started wearing a black dress, dark makeup and co-hosted Firefly Fun House with him.

However, Wyatt was released in July 2021, with budget cuts reportedly being a major part of the company's decision. In October 2021, he made a chilling return at Extreme Rules, which garnered massive reactions from the wrestling world, ecstatic to see the former Universal Champion in the ring again.

#6. Bray Wyatt exposes his true, raw self to fans

Upon his return in 2022, Wyatt addressed fans with a personal message. He cited that it was unfamiliar territory, as he exposed his true and genuine self to the WWE Universe.

He reflected on his previous runs and feuds, which while inconsequential, actually had a tremendous magnitude in his life and career. Wyatt expressed his gratitude to fans, for enabling him to be himself, and how they were there for him when he was weak and vulnerable, before thanking the WWE Universe for saving his life.

