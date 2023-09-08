Which international star recently paid tribute to The Undertaker at a Drake concert? Know the story

The Undertaker is one of the biggest wrestling icons in history, and his name has transcended mainstream media. He has been referenced in movies, TV shows, other sports, and even cartoons. Most recently, The Deadman's presence was felt at Drake's concert.

Drake is not alone in his It's All A Blur tour. 21 Savage originally joined him, but the latter could not make it in their recent stop at Vancouver. However, the Canadian rapper luckily found someone to step in, Travis Scott. The 32-year-old rapper walked out in style using a snippet of The Undertaker's entrance music before performing his song Hyaena.

Expand Tweet

Travis was not the only one who paid tribute to The Undertaker by using his entrance. UFC fighter Israel Adesanya is a well-known wrestling fan, so it's no surprise that he came out like The Deadman at UFC 276.

The former Middleweight Champion used Taker's song and entered with the iconic open crown hat and an urn with his opponent's name written on it, Jared Cannonier. What made the moment more interesting was that Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H were in the crowd that night.

Aside from Travis Scott and Drake, which other famous rapper is The Undertaker associated with?

The Undertaker in his WWE Hall of Fame 2022 induction

Another rapper who shared appreciation for The Deadman and WWE as a whole is Post Malone. In June 2018, The Undertaker got on the stage with Malone and smashed guitars before hugging each other. Later on, a recorded backstage segment showed The Deadman choke-slamming the 28-year-old rapper.

Malone also had a previous encounter with Stone Cold Steve Austin, where he guested in the latter's podcast. The artist also had Triple H and Stephanie McMahon as his Twelve Carat Toothache Tour guests. After the show, Malone and The Game performed the latter's water entrance backstage.

Travis Scott did not always have the best relationship with WWE

It's highly believed that the 32-year-old rapper is a fan of WWE. Aside from paying homage to The Deadman and attending their events, some thought the record producer may have also used a WWE legend for his record label. However, that wasn't the case.

Mick Foley is a wrestling legend notable for having three personas: Foley, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack. Interestingly, the last moniker is also the name of Scott's record label, Cactus Jack Records.

However, this was inspired by Scott's father, Jacques B. Webster Sr. This is why there were reports the rapper and the Stamford-based promotion were reportedly in dispute when the former tried to file for a trademark.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Scott will be one of the celebrities further associated with WWE and maybe The Undertaker in the future.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.