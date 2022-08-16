"He sold a CD to a 61-year-old man" - Veteran finds Post Malone more interesting than the current WWE roster (Exclusive)

During this week's 'Legion of RAW,' Vince Russo claimed that he finds Post Malone more intriguing than most WWE Superstars.

The former writer spoke at length about the importance of having compelling characters and felt that WWE lacked interesting personalities that could keep fans invested. Russo was recently introduced to Post Malone through the American Rapper's appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show.'

Russo watched several clips of the interview and was drawn toward Malone's down-to-earth attitude and laidback demeanor. He noted that despite not being a fan of rap and hip hop music, he instantly began liking Post Malone as the musician often comes across as a charming individual during his interactions with fans and the media.

"I don't know anything about Post Malone. I've heard the name. I don't know nothing about him. Let me learn something about Post Malone. This is a true story, bro. So, Chris, I'm watching these short clips from the Stern interview; they are five-minute clips, about four or five of them," said Vince Russo. "As I'm watching these clips, bro, I'm drawn to this character. Bro, he has got his face all tatted up, but he is 'Yes, sir, no sir, like the nicest, most polite guy in the world." [From 32:22 onwards]

Vince Russo was further left astonished after Malone sang his rendition of an old Pearl Jam song on the aforementioned show. The outspoken wrestling veteran walked away impressed by the multi-talented rapper's persona and noted that he didn't get the same feeling from WWE wrestlers.

Russo once again targeted Theory and added that none of the superstars on the roster have been able to grab his attention consistently on WWE TV.

"I went out, and I bought his CD. Okay, guys. Sportskeeda Nation, who on this show interests me? Austin Theory? Am I going to watch this show and google Austin Theory tomorrow morning? Tell me one person on this show that Post Maloned me," Russo stated. "Tell me who? I'm drawn to this character. Didn't who the guy was, watched him, liked him, nice guy, you know what, let me hear his music. He sold a CD to a 61-year-old man!" [33:42 - 34:30]

"There was nothing on this show to keep anybody interested" - Vince Russo on WWE RAW

As always, Vince Russo was brutally honest while breaking down this week's RAW and was particularly unhappy with the show's structure.

Theory and Dolph Ziggler closed out Monday Night RAW with the 25-year-old superstar getting the win over WWE's resident show-off. Russo highlighted that WWE did not follow the basic principles of television writing and failed to build towards the episode's final match.

Beyond the main event as well, Russo did not have many positive takeaways, as he added below:

Where is your interest kept in this show? You can't wait to see Theory and Ziggler? Seriously, bro, how did you keep my interest? How did we keep people's interest in the past? How many times have you heard Vince say this? The beginning, middle, end! And thread it throughout the whole show. How many times have you heard me say that? That's how you keep people interested. There was nothing on this show to keep anybody interested. [30:49 - 31:30]

It will be interesting to see how the creative team builds up the ongoing storylines heading into the high-profile Clash at the Castle event on September 3.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on WWE missing captivating characters? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

When using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh