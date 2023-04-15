Which main roster star (who recently appeared on SmackDown) almost got sent to NXT? Details on reported internal discussions and more

WWE Superstars from RAW and SmackDown often shift to the developmental brand to hone their skills. Mandy Rose, Veer Mahan, and Apollo Crews reignited their careers after a disappointing phase. A similar scenario could have become a reality for Dominik Mysterio if his heel turn failed to stick with the audience.

Tonight on SmackDown, Rey Mysterio sent Dominik scampering after a heated brawl. Since Rey defeated Dominik at WrestleMania 39, the latter has claimed he was holding back his punches against his father after denying any familial bond for months. The main roster scene would have been different if WWE had let the younger Mysterio earn his 'Mania match the long way.

According to reports, WWE considered shifting the main roster star to NXT before he feuded with Rey. It was also noted that Dominik Mysterio's massive success as a heel has now put the plans on the back burner. He was greeted with a chorus of boos in the previous SmackDown episode.

The second-generation star has been a heat magnet since betraying Rey Mysterio and Edge at Clash at the Castle. His arrogant ex-con character, pampered by Rhea Ripley, gained notoriety for disrespecting top legends and his Mysterio lineage.

Dominik Mysterio isn't done with WWE SmackDown star Rey Mysterio

Despite the WrestleMania outcome, Rey vs. Dominik seems to be heading for a re-run. The Master of the 619 scored a victory over his son but only due to Bad Bunny's assistance. Their constant brawls on SmackDown also show that they aren't done yet.

Bunny's addition to the Judgment Day storyline was confirmed when Damian Priest injured him a few days ago. The host of WWE Backlash seems to be getting his second wrestling match soon.

Given his history with Priest inside and outside the ring, the match could generate a lot of drama.

A tag team match featuring Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny taking on Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest is rumored to be booked for WWE Backlash.

Facilitating the program will be the return of Bunny after he sells the storyline injury for a few weeks. It will be interesting to see if Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley get into the mix, even though they are busy with different stars.

