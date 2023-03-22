Which major record does The Rock's daughter Ava Raine hold in WWE? Even Roman Reigns can't achieve this

The Rock's daughter Ava Raine is just one of the latest names from the Anoa'i wrestling dynasty that made their debut in the world of pro wrestling. With her first appearance on NXT in October of last year, she made history.

Ava Raine broke a major WWE record by becoming the first fourth-generation superstar. Her father is none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Her grandfather is Rocky Johnson and great-grandfather, the "High Chief" Peter Maivia.

Although Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been so for more than 900 days, Ava Raine managed to get the upper hand on him. Despite being The Rock's daughter, it looks like the NXT star will opt to remain with The Schism for now, instead of moving to The Bloodline.

She debuted in October 2022 and aligned herself with The Schism, alongside Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid. She has already wrestled in a house show for the developmental brand, but her first on-screen performance will occur at the upcoming Stand & Deliver event.

Even if Ava Raine is The Rock's daughter, she also shares a special bond with another WWE Superstar

Raine is slowly but surely building up her name in the developmental brand. As it turns out, her father, The Rock, is not her only biggest supporter.

In an interview with TMZ, WWE Superstar and Ava Raine's aunt Tamina shared that she considers Ava to be like a daughter. The main roster star explained how Raine used to attend shows when she was younger and how proud the she was when the 21-year-old debuted in NXT. Tamina then got emotional while talking about her relationship with her cousin's daughter.

"When you have your niece, you know, who has been there watching your career through that whole time and you're seeing this girl grow up to be the woman that she is today, I mean you can't help but like be so totally proud of her because [on the verge of crying] you start, because I do man, like they're so, my girls are my everything, you know, like Simone (Johnson) I've got that relationship with her. And I look at her as like as a daughter to me too in that way."

It will be interesting to see how Ava Raine performs in her first televised match at the upcoming Stand & Deliver event. It remains to be seen if she will ever join the rest of her family as part of The Bloodline.

