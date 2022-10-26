How did The Rock react to Simone Johnson's first in-ring appearance?

Simone Johnson made her most-awaited in-ring debut on the latest WWE NXT episode as a member of The Schism, where she is known as Ava Raine. However, this wasn't the first time she stepped inside the ring on the developmental brand.

Ava appeared at a live event for the developmental brand in Orlando, Florida in July, where she called herself "The Final Girl." She also addressed the crowd and the rest of the women's locker room, specifically Cora Jade.

Days later, Dwayne Johnson appeared at the red carpet premiere of his movie DC League of Super-Pets, where he was asked by Entertainment Tonight about his daughter's first appearance. The Rock shared nothing but supportive words and claimed he was proud of her daughter for paving her own path.

"She's fourth, [generation], She's made history. Very very proud of her." Johnson added: "She is fiercely independent, It’s very important for her to make her own way. Blaze her own trail. Blaze her own path. She doesn't come to me looking for a lot which I respect that. And I'm here watching and supporting."

The Rock has nothing but support for his daughter Simone Johnson

The recently debuted NXT Superstar changed her in-ring name in May of this year and was met with mixed reactions from fans. However, her father seems to be a big fan of Simone Johnson's new name.

While speaking with Kerry Washington on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, Dwayne spoke about Simone Johnson's first appearance once again and praised her for cutting a promo.

"She made her debut in WWE, their smaller federation, NXT. She did so good. She went out there on the microphone. You have to be poised when you go out there. She has a cool wrestling name, Ava Raine."

Simone Johnson signed with the company back in 2020, and after two years, fans could finally see her in action. Her inclusion in Joe Gacy's dark faction is an unexpected choice, but it will be interesting to see how she performs as a group member and later on, as a solo competitor.

