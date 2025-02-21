Which matches did Triple H cancel from WWE SmackDown tonight because of The Rock's return? All you need to know

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to air tonight, and fans are excited. The big episode will feature the television return of The Rock for the first time since the January 7th edition of NXT on The CW.

While The Rock's return is celebrated by most WWE fans, it apparently has come at a cost. According to a report from WrestleVotes and seemingly further proven based on Nick Aldis' announcement video being taken down, two matches have seemingly been cut from tonight's show.

A Six-Man Tag Team Match featuring Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman battling Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga has apparently been cut from the show. Additionally, Naomi vs. Liv Morgan has also seemingly been canceled.

The Six-Man Tag Team Match was a natural continuation based on recent events with The New Bloodline and their various rivalries. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan vs. Naomi is part of the greater "whodunnit" angle revolving around Jade Cargill's mysterious attack.

It appears both matches are now off of the show tonight, likely due to The Rock appearing. The Final Boss is known for taking up a lot of time on WWE programming, and canceling the bouts ensures he has all of the segment time needed.

A major WWE championship match will take place tonight

While The Rock's appearance is seemingly coming at the cost of a few matches, there are other bouts promoted for WWE Friday Night SmackDown still in play. In fact, there is even a major title match.

DIY, the WWE Tag Team Champions, are set to put their belts on the line against Pretty Deadly. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa formed a loose alliance with Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, but things have gone south.

When Pretty Deadly realized that The Blackheart and Johnny Wrestling were using them, they changed their tune. This eventually led to an impromptu bout between the two teams, where Pretty Deadly got a shocking non-title victory. That win earned them this title match for tonight's show.

Beyond that bout, another major match is set to air tonight. Drew McIntyre, the man looking to take down The Bloodline one by one, will be battling Jimmy Uso. Big Jim is looking to defend his own reputation first and foremost, but surviving McIntyre will be easier said than done.

It isn't clear if another women's match will be booked to replace the Naomi bout or if The New Bloodline will have a different contest tonight. Regardless, things are always changing in World Wrestling Entertainment, especially when The Rock is around.

