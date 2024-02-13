Which member from The Bloodline family tree is yet to join Roman Reigns? Exploring every possibility

Roman Reigns and The Rock have taken The Bloodline story to its final stage. Fans are convinced the saga will end with The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, but right now, the two have unified against Cody Rhodes after he insulted their family.

During last week's WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event, The Samoan Dynasty’s family tree was put up on the screen. Everyone witnessed how big the family truly is, and it started with Reigns and Rock’s grandfathers becoming ‘Brothers via Blood Oath’. In the same tree, all the current Bloodline members were mentioned, such as Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, and former member Jey Uso was mentioned as well.

There are some names from the family who are in the pro wrestling industry but aren’t a part of The Bloodline. Currently, Nia Jax, Naomi (Trinity Fatu) and Ava (Simone Johnson) are working with WWE, but they’re not in the faction. Nia Jax is signed with RAW, Ava is signed with NXT, and Naomi recently signed with SmackDown after returning at Royal Rumble 2024.

If The Bloodline saga doesn’t end soon, Naomi and Ava could potentially join the faction at some point. If Nia Jax was to join, she would need to move to SmackDown. WWE can bring both Jey Uso and Nia Jax to SmackDown from RAW as a part of the Bloodline saga’s development.

Jeremiah Peniata Fatu is Rikishi’s son. He is a professional wrestler under the name of Thamiko T. Fatu (or Toko Uso) but had been away from the business during the time when The Usos were rising. Currently, he’s not signed to WWE and takes bookings from an online link from Rikishi’s website.

Even though it’s unknown if Toko Uso will come to WWE or not, there's a high chance he’ll be introduced to The Bloodline rather quickly if he signs with the promotion. WWE can possibly use him as a way to bring Jey Uso back to the story as well!

Lance Fatu and Jacob Fatu are other members of The Anoi’a family who are in the industry but aren’t signed with WWE. Reportedly, WWE wanted to use them for The Tribal Court segment, but they couldn’t be in the program due to their contracts with MLW. If the duo were to sign with WWE, they’d possibly come in with NXT and, with time, make their way up to the main roster. It’s possible The Bloodline will be dismantled by then.

On the other hand, Tamina and Deuce are former WWE Superstars and children of Jimmy Snuka. Tamina retired from in-ring wrestling in 2023, and Deuce was released from his contract in 2009. Even though they haven’t been mentioned during The Bloodline’s story, if WWE wanted to expand the faction, there’s a chance they can be brought back for a brief period, even though the possibility seems small.

Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

During the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event, Roman Reigns chose The Rock as his challenger, but Cody Rhodes shut it down by revealing he’s the Royal Rumble winner and only he can choose.

After a bit of back and forth, Cody Rhodes chose to challenge Roman Reigns and Triple H made the match official. For now, Reigns has seemingly sided with The Great One, which could lead to a potential tag match with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins down the line.

